Send parcel back to Baramati: Fadnavis on Rohit Pawar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that people of Karjat Jamkhed should pack Rohit Pawar off to Baramati, like they had sent Parth Pawar away from Maval in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a public rally at the Assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district, where the party has fielded two-term sitting MLA Ram Shinde, Fadnavis said, “In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people had packaged Parth Pawar from Maval. Now, it is the turn of Karjat Jamkhed to display their powers and send the parcel back to Baramati… Let us see whether people from Maval are more powerful or Karjat Jamkhed.”

Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit will make his electoral debut in state Assembly polls from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency.

Calling Shinde a self-made person who has risen from humble background to become a professor before joining politics, Fadnavis said, “He is not someone who will run away from any challenge. He is a fighter who will ensure Rohit is driven to his home turf Baramati.”