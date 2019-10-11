Sena workers, rebels revolt in Airoli, Belapur constituencies

A motor training school office in Nerul has been hastily converted into an election office. On a table inside sit colourful plastic containers filled with coins. Shiv Sena rebel Vijay Mane says he has collected Re 1 from each person he is meeting in Belapur and a promise to vote for him. In a day the containers got Rs 4,300.

Belapur is seen as a safe seat for BJP’s incumbent MLA Manda Mhatre — with Sena an ally, and main opposition Ganesh Naik having defected from the NCP to the BJP last month. But what has caused ripples in what was expected to be a smooth ride for Mhatre, are over 200 resignations of Sena workers last week in Belapur and Airoli after Sena propped no candidate from both the seats.

While Mhatre will contest on Belapur seat, Naik is contesting from Airoli — both BJP candidates.

Several Sainiks said party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to yield to the BJP and give the latter a lion’s share in seat-sharing formula has “hurt” them. “We were preparing for this election for five years. Either Airoli or Belapur should have been contested by the Sena. We wanted Vijay Nahataji to contest,” Mane, who resigned as Sena’s city unit chief, said. The district vice president has also resigned.

Mane has filed his nomination as an independent candidate in protest. “I didn’t want to disappoint all the party workers,” he said. Prasanna Thite, who resigned as Sena’s Shakha Pramukh in Belapur, said local Sena workers are now campaigning for Mane despite limited funds. “We are asking voters to vote for the bat, his election symbol,” he said.

Mane hopes local Sena cadre’s support will benefit him, and with MNS also in the fray, the BJP’s vote share will sink. On Wednesday, he met auto-rickshaw drivers, vegetable vendors and trade unions’ members and urged them to vote for him. His son, daughter, wife, and brother’s family are also visiting housing societies to campaign. A bulk order of 15,000 pamphlets was made Wednesday.

Vijay Nahata, who contested in 2014 on Sena ticket, said he has decided against rebelling but was not actively campaigning for Mhatre yet. “I will work for the NDA alliance. In two-three days, I hope Sena workers will return and campaign for BJP candidate too,” he said.

Outside Mhatre’s sprawling bungalow in Belapur, a car mounted with speaker urges voters to support ‘kamal’ (lotus, the BJP’s election symbol). With funds not an issue, piles of cardboard cut-outs of CM Devendra Fadnavis sit in the porch, while fresh stock of T-shirts for BJP volunteers have been already distributed. “This will be an easy win for us. There is no opposition this time,” Nilesh Mhatre, who is strategising for his mother’s campaign, said.

With 3.88 lakh voters, Belapur has a sizeable Marathi population (1.89 lakhs). In 2014 Assembly polls, Mhatre won by a slim margin of 1,400 votes, defeating NCP’s Naik, who got 53,825 votes. Nahata was not far behind with 50,983 votes.

There are 17 candidates from Belapur. Besides Mane, MNS has propped Gajanan Kale and the NCP has given ticket to four-term corporator Ashok Gawade. The BJP expects Mane and Kale to slightly eat into their votes. But with Ganesh Naik gone from the NCP, the party’s vote share is expected to dip drastically in Belapur.

“We may in fact get over 1.5 lakh votes this time,” Nilesh says. Party workers are so confident of a win that they have refused to have any BJP star campaigner in Belapur. “Only CM may come for a rally,” Jayshree Chitre, who is also managing Mhatre’s campaign, said. However, they are reaching out to the Sena for support. Attempts to bring back Sena workers to campaign for the BJP are underway, sources said.