Sena slams Mamata Banerjee for violence, calls her ‘hot-tempered’

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence during BJP president Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena on Thursday accused her of triggering it and playing vote-bank politics.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that except for a few places, the Lok Sabha election had been peaceful across the country. “But, for the first time, West Bengal has become a battleground in the polls and that has been started by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who opposed the rallies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath since beginning. Her government took a decision of not allowing BJP leaders to land in helicopters in Kolkata and other places that sparked the storm. What kind of arrogance is this?” read the editorial.

During the clash between BJP and TMC workers on Tuesday, a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised. Both parties are blaming each other for the vandalisation, said the Sena.

The editorial said that nobody would have stopped Mamata had she gone to Gujarat to campaign against Modi and Shah. “Banerjee has given complete protection to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for vote bank politics. The BJP’s Hindutva has challenged her overconfidence of winning polls with Muslim votes. Now, there is a clear division of Hindu and Muslims in the West Bengal and such situation is dangerous in the country’s bordering state,” it stated.

Referring to Mamata expressing anger against the BJP for its ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans and stating that she would give ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans, the editorial read, “Will the Muslims in Bengal give Vande Mataram slogan?”

It further referred to Mamata as a “hot-tempered” leader and said she “needs to keep ice on her head and sugar on her tongue” in politics. “Mamata has come to power through the democratic process and her victory or defeat will happen through the same democratic process. She will not win by blocking the roads of Modi and Shah,” it stated.

On her remark that Amit Shah is not god, the Sena said “she is also not Durga or a saint”.

“The Marxists sowed violence in the West Bengal and they themselves became its victim. Now, Mamata Banerjee is doing the same and the state is suffering due to it. It is dangerous for the nation,” read the editorial.