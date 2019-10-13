Sena MoS pitch: Oust BJP-backed Rane, distribute 1 lakh set top boxes

Deepak Kesarkar’s campaign to retain his Sawantwadi Assembly seat oscillates between two of his favourite election promises. First is to provide one lakh free set top boxes to the residents of Sindhudurg district and second is to uproot former chief minister and Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha leader Narayan Rane from the region.

The fact that Rane has aligned with the BJP — with which Kesarkar’s party Shiv Sena is in alliance — is not lost on the Konkani leader, who as the Minister of State for Home is in charge of monitoring law and order in the state.

Kesarkar’s main opponents are Baban Salgaonkar from the NCP and Rajan Teli, a Narayan Rane acolyte, who is contesting as an Independent. Though Rane is not contesting from Kesarkar’s constituency, the latter’s campaigns are primarily directed against the father and son duo.

“Rane’s son Nitesh, zilla parishad vice-president Ranjit Desai and Rajan Teli were never part of the BJP. They are another version of Narayan Rane. These people were involved in riots throughout their life. You can get information about their

criminal cases from their election affidavits,” Kesarkar told a gathering at a party activist’s house in Degave village on Saturday.

In speech after speech, Kesarkar highlights the alleged criminal background of the Rane family and their associates.

“This election is to preserve our culture… it’s not just about development. Had the elections been fought only on the agenda of development, our opponents would not be able stand in front of us,” said the minister.

Apart from highlighting various development works undertaken in the last five years in the district, Kesarkar new promise is unique. He thinks distributing one lakh free set top boxes in Sindhudurg district will not only improve connectivity but can also be used as a medium of learning.

“The set top boxes can be used to make free calls from three cellphones. If your married girl is in another village, you can see her on TV through the set top box,” Kesarkar said.

He stressed that students would also be able to see the study material of civil services exams on TV through these set top boxes. “We want our children to develop,” said Kesarkar, who is also guardian minister of Sindhudurg district.

Sena leaders said that Streamcast Group has partnered with BSNL to deliver high quality digital services — primarily education, video and audio content — through its JUMP network. The set top boxes would have BSNL SIM cards and provide services on nominal charges. Around 1,300 people have got employment after the company set up a manufacturing unit in Sawantwadi, said a leader.

Kesarkar repeated these things in another meeting in Padve Majgaon village. “You need to think about the development of our children. We don’t want people who will break out bikes and shops,” he said.

“I might get a Cabinet portfolio but will take oath after visiting your village and hearing your issues,” he added.