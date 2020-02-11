Seelampur (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Seelampur Election Results 2020: There are 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Seelampur Election Results 2020: There are 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Seelampur (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: The Delhi assembly constituency will go to polls on February 8. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Mohd. Ishraque of the AAP by a margin of 27887 votes. Mohd. Ishraque defeated BJP candidate ( Sanjay Jain ). The last state assembly elections in Delhi were held on February 7, 2015 to elect 70 members.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP got the remaining three seats. While the AAP secured 54.3% of the votes, BJP got 32%. There are a total of 1.46 crore registered voters in Delhi — 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third gender.

seelampur Assembly Election 2020 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Rehman AAP 2 8th Pass 53 68 L+ / 0 Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad INC 1 Graduate 61 86 L+ / 0 Kaushal Kumar Mishra BJP 0 Post Graduate 52 68 L+ / 0 Mohd Afzal BSP 3 8th Pass 40 25 Th+ / 0 Rahisuddin Ahmad Bahujan Maha Party 0 Literate 54 36 L+ / 0 Sukhdeb Singh Singh Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 0 10th Pass 42 7 L+ / 0 View More

The BJP hopes to replicate its 2019 Lok Sabha success in Delhi where Assembly elections are slated to be held on February 8.

Delhi voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, giving it all seven seats.

The party’s vote share rose from 32.19 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections to 56.86 per cent in the May Lok Sabha elections. In the 2015 Assembly elections, however, it was reduced to just three of the 70 seats, the rest won by the AAP.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has failed to win assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which is one reason why the party is desperate for a victory in Delhi. The party last held power in the capital in 1998.

