Seeking to script an electoral success saga from seat that Nadda nurtured, Himachal’s youngest candidate

In the ongoing dance of democracy in Himachal Pradesh, Piyush Kanga is a perfect performer: a dancer, an actor, a filmmaker. Now, an Independent and the youngest in the fray.

“Piyush Kanga is 26 and the youngest candidate in these elections in the entire state,” says Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh.

A born performer, Piyush claims he has been dancing and acting since age 10. He has acted in film Akkad Bakkad Bambe Bo released in 2012. In 2016, he starred in Sachin The Ultimate Winner, a movie based on cricket but not on Sachin Tendulkar and yet to be released.

He has his own production house, Silent Hymns Productions, and has produced two award-winning short films, Dost and STUCK ED. He completed LLM last year and started Bhairava Film Academy which offers classes in dance, music and acting under one roof — a one-of-its-kind in the state, as per him.

Grandson of a freedom fighter, the late Devi Ram Kanga, Piyush wants to fight for artistes. “People associated with arts are a neglected lot. I wanted to do something for them. That’s why I have taken the political plunge,” he says.

Contesting from Sadar Bilaspur, a constituency represented by J P Nadda in the past, the youngster is happy about the limelight the place is getting due to the BJP national president. “Bilaspur has become the political capital of the state because of Naddaji,” he says.

But Piyush wants more for Bilaspur, more of Kehloor riyasat, the district’s earlier name, which was more popular in the field of arts and culture.

For the state too, he has an agenda: vision-based foundation of advanced Himachal. He has released his vision document in instalments.

With the campaigning ending at 5 pm sharp on December 10, he launched his campaign at 6 pm sharp on November 5. “I ran my entire campaign online. I am a known face in the area. So, I have got nothing to worry about,” he says.

If politics is the art of the possible, Piyush is good at it. Go to his personal website, two slogans will hit you: Har Har Mahadev, Ghar Ghar Mahadev; and Bharat Bane Vishwa Sarvshreshth.

Sounds like the BJP’s “Vishwaguru” and the AAP’s “India No. 1” campaigns. “I want my country to excel, I want my country to be on top. It is possible. Reaching there is important. Campaign or slogan can be any: Vishwaguru, Vishwa Sarvshreshth or India No. I,” he says.

The BJP governments do not delay decisions, he believes. “Yeh log raton-raat phaisale kar rahe hain, achchhe ya bure woh alag baat hai (They take decisions very fast, good or bad is another thing).”

But the grand old party is not measuring up to the youngster’s expectations. “The Congress is not able to motivate people. They need a future plan, a futuristic approach. They need a vision,” he says.

In the AAP, he sees a ray of hope, but he also has a piece of advice for them: “They have the potential to emerge as a strong opposition. But they came to Himachal with a half-baked approach. Rather, they should have focussed on 2027 Himachal Assembly elections. That should have been better.”

Piyush holds Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high esteem. “Unhone yuvaon ko himmat di hai. Positive vibes come from him. He has given two things to Bilaspur: AIIMS and hydroelectric college. He has taken two leaders of Himachal — Nadda and Anurag Thakur — to the national level,” he says.

If an opportunity comes his way to join the BJP as he likes the party functioning and admires PM Modi, the young leader will first get fulfilled his conditions listed in his vision document. “I want to work for my area. If my concerns are taken care of, I’ll happily join,” he says.

As for Rahul Gandhi, he says, “The Congress leader needs to work at the grassroots to become what he wants to become.”

Wise enough to choose his words carefully, Piyush gives a new insight: “Till December 8 (the day of vote count), there is no difference between winners and losers. We are all in the same boat.”

He not only knows how to ask for votes, but also knows how to ask for the draft of his interview. “Sir, I am a script writer as well,” he says.

Aiming to script an electoral story, here’s a seasoned performer in the poll season!