Panchkula, Kalka constituencies: Security tightened in and around counting centres, party offices prepare for celebration

Before the counting day, security measures were tightened in and around the counting centres for Panchkula and Kalka constituencies.

As many as 400 police personnel including four ACPs were given the charge of manning the boundaries of the two counting room premises at Government PG College Sector 1 and 14 where votes polled for Panchkula and Kalka constituencies will be counted respectively.

The main roads leading upto them too will remain shut from 6 am till the counting process ends. The traffic will categorically be diverted from those roads and only people with entry passes will be allowed to take their vehicles inside and park them at designated places. The DCP will superwise the security arrangements.

The counting process will begin at 8 am. As many as 64 people will be involved in the process that will happen in 15 rounds for Panchkula constituency and 16 rounds for Kalka constituency with 60 people, counting the votes. A meeting with all the counting agents of various political parties was also held under the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and Returning Officers on Wednesday where specific directions were issued to them about their behaviour and level of involvement.

Meanwhile, the offices of Congress and BJP has been lying vacant for the last four days after over two weeks of continuous activities. The rooms that would open at 6 am used to close only past midnight. The social media teams, the party workers, the candidates, the core team members and their PROs would come to the offices for several meals of the day, for press briefs and even for some rest during it all.

Members of both parties after the polling day have had their focus switched to other important matters at hand. While the Congress’ Chander Mohan, on a second continuous day, has remained stationed at the premises of the strong room, continuously monitoring the screens provided by the Election Commission that give live footage of activity inside the strong room, BJP’s Gian Chand Gupta, after spending one eventful day with his family, has started preparing for their Thursday’s results.

Both the party offices have been prepared for a grand celebration, once the results are out.

Section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed inside and around 500 meters of the counting centres. The movement of the general people of the city too will be banned around these centres till the counting gets over and the results are declared.