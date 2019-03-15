Security measures at airports to be stepped up before Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in April, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued instructions to strengthen security measures across all airports.

Advertising

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) shall share records of not just the scheduled commercial flights but also the private aircraft or helicopters to the state CEO and DEO of the district that the airport is located. The details of the travel plan of the flights will also have to be shared at least 30 minutes in advance.

Watch Naqvi hits back at Congress for giving a contradictory statement on Modi

In return, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority or ATC shall inform the police, BCAS and Income Tax Department about the flights in advance.

Click here for more election news

To this effect, a circular was issued by the BCAS stating that since the Model code of conduct has come into effect the extra police units will be deployed in the states.

“The DGPs (Director Generals of Police) of states shall deploy police units to check these flights during Code of Conduct as per the direction of Election Commission and extant rules and regulations of BCAS in this regards,” the circular states. “This will be over and above what CISF is otherwise doing,” the circular adds.

Explained: Model Code of Conduct comes into effect; here’s what that means

The statement also said that the airport security agency could conduct surprise inspections of airports to check the compliance of the instructions.

The Election Commission had announced the polling dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The voting will be held in seven phases beginning from April 11 to May 19 and the results will be announced on May 23.