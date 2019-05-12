Security beefed up in Panchkula, Kalka ahead of voting today

With Haryana all set to go to polls on Sunday, security has been beefed up across Panchkula and Kalka in Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. BJP’s Ratan Lal Kataria is contesting Congress’s Kumari Selja on the reserved seat.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Balkar Singh said 35 sector magistrates and 13 zonal magistrates have been appointed to oversee polling at 410 booths in Panchkula and Kalka. Webcasting of the polling process will be held at 25 polling station, of which 15 are in Panchkula and the remaining in Kalka.

For a glitch-free election, Global Positioning System (GPS) has been installed in all the vehicles of polling officials and the vehicles of sector magistrates that will be used for carrying EVMs. A control room has been set up at the secretariat, officials said.

“A micro observer has been appointed in each location,” the DC said.

For the disabled voters — Panchkula has 1,884 registered voters with disability — wheelchairs have been made available at 81 polling booths. Volunteers have also been appointed to assist them to the polling booths.

“In Morni area, which is hilly, with the help of Red Cross, special bikes have been given, which will be used to transport the disabled voters,” the DC said.