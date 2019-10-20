Security beefed up in Mumbai

More than 40,000 officers of the Mumbai Police along with Central Para Military Forces, SRPF and Home Guards will be deployed across the city on Monday for the Assembly elections. There are a total of 36 Assembly constituencies in the city, with a major chunk of them, at least 26, located in the suburbs. There will be a total of 9,991 voting booths across the city of which 261 have been categorised as “sensitive” and will see extra police bandobast.

Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said, “The Mumbai Police is prepared for Monday when elections will be carried out across the city and state.”

As per data provided by the police, 40,400 Mumbai Police personnel will be pressed into service in addition to 22 companies of CPMF, 12 companies of SRPF and 2,700 Home Guards. The police have, so far, externed 164 people, while 1,500 others have been made to sign a bond of good behaviour and chapter proceedings have been carried out in four cases.

Ashok added that the Mumbai Police have also seized 511 illegal firearms and have issued 2,043 non-bailable warrants, so far. Further the police have seized illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh and narcotics worth over Rs 7 lakh.

“In 32 cases, a total of Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash was seized by the election flying squad along with Mumbai police. This will be passed on to the Income Tax officials who will investigate the case from here on,” an officer said. There have been a total of 34 cases where Model Code of Conduct has been violated and the State Election Commission is following up these cases.

An officer added that since most of the policemen will be on duty, they have opted for postal ballot. “More than 10,000 people in the police force have opted for postal ballot,” the officer added.