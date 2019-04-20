Section 144 imposed in Pudukottai district after violence over audio on community

Prohibitory orders were clamped in parts of the district that witnessed violence after an audio clip containing alleged derogatory remarks about a community went viral, police said Saturday. Nearly 1,500 police personnel have been deployed in Ponamaravathy area, where violence was reported and regulatory orders under CrPc section 144 had been promulgated to restore normalcy, they said adding situation in the area was being closely monitored.

Advertising

Meanwhile, District Collector Uma Maheswari Saturday ordered closure of liquor shops in the district. In the audio clip, two men are purportedly heard making derogatory comments against the community. Several vehicles, including government buses and shops were damaged in violent incidents over the past two days, they said.

Thirteen people, including three policemen were injured when a group of villagers belonging to the community indulged in stone-pelting in Ponamaravathi on Friday. Earlier, the agitators laid siege to the police station demanding the arrest of the accused.

Based on a complaint from the Ponamaravathy Tahsildar, a case was registered against 1,000 people under seven sections of IPC, police said. Bus services were being restored in a phased manner, they said.