Seat watch: Worli, from where first Thackeray clan member may contest, gets ready

Since the Shiv Sena was founded in the sixties, no Thackeray family member has ever made a foray into electoral politics. So, the upcoming election points to a fundamental shift in the Shiv Sena’s political thinking, which had so far insulated the Thackeray clan from playing a hands-on role in running governments.

With the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena keen to install Aaditya as a prospective candidate to run the next government, the 29-year-old Thackeray family scion will be taking the electoral plunge in the Assembly polls. As the Shiv Sena works to smoothen his electoral entry, the party has also made grandiose plans for the constituency from which Aaditya is most likely to contest. The Shiv Sena has already started working towards transforming Worli into a constituency which party leaders claim will “attract attention from India and abroad”.

On Sunday, while addressing a gathering of party activists in Worli, Aaditya had said that people from all over the world would come to see the development pattern in Worli in the next five years. The programme was organised by Sachin Ahir, former NCP chief who recently joined the Sena, and was attended by Union minister Arvind Sawant and sitting Sena legislator Sunil Shinde among others.

“I will urge Aaditya to appoint a team of five-six IIT engineers to study the Worli Assembly constituency and submit a development plan accordingly to make it the model Assembly constituency. If Aaditya approves this idea, then we might do it,” Ahir told The Indian Express.

The Sena leaders in Worli maintain that they would ensure his victory by more than one lakh votes if the Thackeray scion contests from the seat. The Worli Assembly seat has been held by the Sena since 1999 except in 2009 and has remained its bastion.

In 2009, NCP’s Ahir won the polls by a margin of around 5,000 votes defeating Sena’s Ashish Chemburkar. However, in the 2014 Assembly polls, the Sena wrested it back with Shinde winning it by 23,012 votes and defeating NCP’s Ahir. “After getting to know from the media about Aaditya’s plan of contesting from Worli, I immediately urged him to contest from here and we will ensure victory by record margin,” said Shinde.

Local Sena leaders said Worli might have been chosen due to its location which includes coastal areas. “Also, it will be closer for him to travel in the constituency and then look at the rest of Maharashtra for party work,” a Sena leader said.

Another Sena leader said the party has a strong presence in the area through its shakhas. “Ahir’s entry into the Sena has ensured that there is no opposition candidate in the constituency. In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Sena’s Arvind Sawant got a lead of around 38,000 votes from Worli but it should have been more considering the 2014 Assembly polls in which Shinde won by 23,012 votes and the BJP candidate got 30,780 votes. Ahir got 37,547 votes in 2014,” explained the leader. “With Ahir on its side, the seat is a cakewalk for the Sena now.”

In the past few months, the Sena has been organising several programmes to which Aaditya has been invited to attend. “During the Ganesh festival, Aaditya visited around 30-35 Ganesh pandals. Besides, we have started organising meetings of shakhas as part of poll preparedness,” a leader said.