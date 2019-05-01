Seat watch, Muzaffarpur: In battle of Sahnis, boatmen see VIP’s Mukesh Sahni as leader

“Paswan ke neta Ram Vilas Paswan hai, Mushahar ke neta Jitan Ram Manjhi hai, Kushwaha ke neta Upendra Kushwaha hai. Ab hamari bhi apni party hai, ab hum bhi kisi ko symbol denge. Ab tak to dusron ke bharose par the (Ram Vilas Paswan is the leader of Paswans, Jitan Ram Manjhi is leader of Mushahars and Upendra Kushwaha is the leader of Kushwahas. Now, we have our own party. We can also distribute tickets and do not have to depend on others).”

This is what a group of Mallahs (boatmen), who bear Sahni, Kevat, Nishad, Bind, Beldar or Mukhiya surname, had to say about Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP), headed by Mukesh Sahni, who uses sobriquet of “son of Mallah”. Sitting under a thatched roof near Simri man (pound), and preparing to take out fish for sale in local market, the Mallahs say the BJP might have fielded Ajay Nishad, also a boatman, but they hardly associate with him. “Mukesh Sahni is the son of Mallah in true sense and our leader. It feels so nice that our party got boat symbol, which goes with our traditional profession,” said Dilip Sahni of Sinri Pokhra, a Sahni-dominated village under Saila Rampur panchayat of Bochaha Assembly segment of Muzaffarpur.

The Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat, currently held by BJP’s Ajay Nishad, son of former MP late Captain Jainarayan Nishad, looks all set to witness an absorbing battle between Nishad and the Grand Alliance candidate from VIP, Rajbhushan Choudhary Nishad. Sahnis, one of the leading castes among EBCs constituting about eight per cent of state population, were taken as NDA voters but the formation of VIP seems to have tilted their loyalties.

Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha has six Assembly segments of Sakra (RJD), Gayghat (RJD), Bochaha (Independent), Aurai (RJD), Muzaffarpur and Kudni (BJP). The VIP is contesting on three seats of Muzaffarpur, Madhubani and Khagaria. In Muzaffarpur, there are about 1.75 lakh Sahni voters.

Captain Jaynarayan Nishad had won the Muzaffarnagar seat four times either as Janta Dal, RJD or JD(U) nominee since 1996. Before Nishad, it was George Fernandes who won the seat five times since 1977, when he had won from jail with his poster in shackles shown to people. Since 1996, barring the exception of 2004 when Fernandes won the seat for last time, Muzaffarpur has been dominated by a Sahni candidate.

With the VIP fielding Chandrabhushan Choudhary Nishad, the Grand Alliance is looking to upset NDA’s applecart by trying to take away Sahni voters. Mukesh Sahni, who started his political journey from Muzaffarpur seven years ago, has now become a household name by having conducted many community meetings in the last five years. In a constituency that has 2.5 lakh Yadav, 1.5 lakh Muslim, 2.5 lakh Dalits (mostly Ravidas and Mushahars), 1.75 lakh EBC Sahni and 1.75 lakh Kushwaha voters, the Grand Alliance looks to upset Ajay Nishad on basis of social combination. Ajay depends on split votes of Sahni and Kushwaha, two lakh votes of upper caste Bhumihars, one lakh upper caste Rajput and 1.25 lakh scheduled caste Paswan.

At Simri Pokhra, Sahnis said they did not go to PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Muzaffarpur (30 April). “Why should we go to listen to his tall-talks when most of us are not given ration cards and Indira Awas houses? They want us to construct toilets with our funds and then reimburse the cost. This is absurd. We cannot take loans to construct it. We still use open fields. All this claim of Bihar getting ODF is hogwash,” a local said. Most of them were daily wagers and only a few of them were in fishing profession, he added.

Sukhdev Sahni, who has reached Simri man (pound) to buy fresh fish, said that water level in ponds had been going down, making fishing a challenging business. He said there had not been any leader who took up their cause. “We have great hopes with Mukesh Sahni. Captain (Jainarayan Nishad) Saheb used to visit us but his son Ajay never came to us after he won. Why should we take him as a leader just because he is from our community? Mukesh Sahni has arrived as our leader,” said Sukhdev.

Anil Sahni, another vocal fisherman, said that Mukesh Sahni had brought them pride by forming a party. “We are very happy with its VIP name and more so with its election symbol. If VIP wins two seats in Lok Sabha, we could be contesting on 20 Assembly seats in 2020 elections,” he said.

Mallahas do not mind scorching sun and take to pond on a small boat to throw nets. They talk of getting fish – rohu, katal, boaari and gras. Some teenaged boys, who were swimming, were also talking about “naiya chhap (boat)”. Some of them also chant “Mukesh Sahni jindabad” slogan. Dilip Sahni summed up by saying: “Such is the measure of support for VIP and Grand Alliance that hundreds of boatmen went to attend Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s rally in neighbouring Aurai (30 April) with their taslas (fish containers) to express solidarity with their leader.”