Seat Watch Hoshiarpur: BJP MP Vijay Sampla camp sulks at being ignored for campaign duties

Almost two weeks after BJP’s sitting MP from Hoshiarpur, Vijay Sampla, gave an assurance to party of his whole-hearted support to party’s candidate from the seat, Som Prakash, Sampla is missing from the campaign. His supporters and party leaders from Hosiarpur claim that he has not been invited to any public meeting and neither have his aides been given any poll duty.

“We are a team and one part of team must not be ignored when battle is big one,” said Ashu Sampla, a supporter of the Hoshiarpur MP, adding that he and other Sampla supporters, including Sanjeev Talwar, were not given any campaign duty by the party candidate or the state high-command. Talwar was former chairman of the Youth Development Board Punjab, while Ashu Sampla was former general secretary of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha.

Interestingly, BJP national vice president and incharge of political affairs of Rajasthan, J&K and Goa states, Avinash Rai Khanna, is being invited to the meetings and rallies by Som Parkash but not Sampla and his aides.

“Sampla was considered to be from the group of Khanna, who helped him in getting a ticket from Hoshiarpur in 2014 despite being a first-timer and now by inviting Khanna and ignoring Sampla, they (state leaders including BJP candidate) want to project that Sampla is not in the group of Khanna now,” said a leader close to Sampla and Khanna both. Khanna has not been taking Sampla’s in his speeches.

The snub has angered the Sampla group, which was already miffed at their leader being denied ticket from Hoshiarpur. Many Mandal presidents close to Sampla are contemplating a rebellion against the party, a source claimed.

When asked about not being involved in the election campaign for the Hoshiarpur seat, Sampla said that he was busy somewhere else. On Monday, he attended a meeting conducted by BJP state president Shwait Malik to review arrangements for PM’s May 10.

After being denied ticket on April 22, Sampla had tweeted: “BJP ne gau hatya kardi”. He had even removed the prefix ‘chowkidar’ from twitter handle. Later, after being placated by BJP leadership, he pledged his support to Som Prakash.