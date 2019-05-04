Seat watch, Hajipur: Ram Vilas Paswan record gives brother edge, RJD banks on ‘popular’ candidate

LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan has won the Hajipur seat eight times since his first win in 1977 when he won by a record margin of 4,24,545 votes against Congress candidate Baleshwar Ram. A resident of Khagaria, Paswan’s candidature was then announced by none other than the pioneer of the Sampoorna Kranti movement Jai Prakash Narayan.

In 1989, Paswan improved on his record by defeating Congress’s Mahavir Paswan by 5,04,448 votes. For years now, Hajipur has been synonymous with two things — its bananas and Ram Vilas Paswan.

At Mahua on Thursday, Paswan emotionally spoke about his association with Hajipur and his decision to not contest Lok Sabha polls anymore. “I got my brother Pashupati Kumar Paras to contest from here because my supporters wanted someone from my family. My wife Reena Paswan was unwilling and my son Chirag is contesting from Jamui. We agreed on Paras, who is my Lakshman. If he wins, it will be my victory. Hajipur is like my mother, always close to my heart,” said Paswan.

Speaking about his achievements as a local MP, Paswan spoke about getting a divisional office and setting up the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hajipur industrial area.

Paswan’s younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, an MLC and a minister in the Nitish Kumar government, has hardly been tested electorally and is not as articulate as his brother. The RJD, which sees in this election its best chance to break into the Paswan citadel, has fielded former Bihar minister Shivchandra Ram, a local.

The electorate in Hajipur comprises about 3.5 lakh OBC Yadav voters, 1.5 lakh Muslim voters, 1.5 lakh OBC Kushwaha voters, 3.5 lakh upper caste Rajput voters, 1.5 lakh upper caste Bhumihar voters, a similar number of OBC Bania voters, 4.5 lakh Dalit voters and about 3 lakh EBC voters.

A local LJP leader said, “Rajput and EBC voters have been the decider here. EBC and Dalit votes would be divided. In caste arithmetic, we have an edge.”

An RJD leader, however, claimed that there was support for their “popular and local” candidate. “Even Ram Vilas Paswan lost here in 2009 to JD (U) candidate and former CM Ram Sunder Das. Paras is a newcomer.”

Near the office of NIPER, there was both gratitude for Paswan for bringing the institute to Hajipur and also complaints that he could not get NIPER land for a campus. NIPER currently runs from land leased out by the state government and has 80 research fellows.