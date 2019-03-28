Seat watch, Bijepur: In rice bowl, CM Naveen Patnaik in fray to keep Opposition parties at bay

Earlier this month, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sprang a surprise by announcing that he would contest from western Odisha’s Bijepur Assembly constituency alongside Hinjili, his traditional seat in southern Odisha that he has won four times. The Assembly polls in the state will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources in the BJD, the CM’s foray into western Odisha, the heart of the state’s farm belt, is to counter a potential surge of the Congress and prevent the BJP from reviving its base in 6 of 21 Lok Sabha seats and 42 of 147 Assembly seats.

Last year, following the death of three-term Congress MLA Subal Sahu, Rita Sahu (widow of Subal Sahu) won the Bijepur bypoll on a BJD ticket, defeating BJP’s Ashok Panigrahi by over 41,000 votes.

Although the 2018 victory signalled the BJD’s hold over western Odisha, sources said that the party is worried about the Congress’s intense effort to woo farmer votes in the region.

Earlier this month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Bargarh district, of which Bijepur is a part. Reminding the crowd that Bargarh is Odisha’s rice bowl, Gandhi promised that if Congress was voted to power, Odisha farmers would receive MSP of Rs 2,600 per quintal paddy, up from the present Rs 1,750.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Patnaik for refusing to waive farm loans while allegedly waiving off bank loans of industrialists, Gandhi promised loan waivers for farmers and cold storages for their produce.

“In western Odisha, the Congress has been effectively touting that it immediately implemented its promises on MSP and loan waivers to farmers in neighbouring Chhattisgarh (after its win in the state elections last year),” said a senior BJD leader, adding, “The Congress has caught the attention of farmers despite BJD’s KALIA (direct benefit transfer) scheme.”

The Congress is also putting up strong candidates in the region. Former MP Pradeep Majhi, who lost the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat by around 2,000 votes to the BJD in 2014, is being fielded against state minister and BJD leader Ramesh Majhi and incumbent (former BJD) MP Balabhadra Majhi, who recently joined the BJP.

Patnaik’s entry into western Odisha is seen as BJD’s effort to pit its star campaigner against a slew of national leaders and local heavyweights at the disposal of both the BJP and Congress.

The BJP is attempting to revive its base in western Odisha by focusing on issues such as lack of irrigation to farmlands, inadequate representation of OBCs in state government jobs and educational institutions and lack of development in the region compared to the relatively prosperous coastal part of the state. PM Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah have previously addressed big rallies in western Odisha’s Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Angul and Kalahandi districts.

In Bargarh constituency, Suresh Pujari of the BJP will take on BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya and Pradeep Devta of the Congress. Union Minister Jual Oram will defend his Lok Sabha seat in Sundargarh against BJD’s Sunita Biswal and George Tirkey of the Congress.

In Bolangir, former BJP MP Sangita Singh Deo will contest against incumbent Kalikesh Singh Deo of the BJD and Congress’s Samarendra Mishra, son of Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra.