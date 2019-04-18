Seat stalemate continues, AAP says Congress not interested in Haryana offer

The question of an alliance between AAP and the Congress remained undecided on Wednesday as well, with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh saying that negotiations on seats in Haryana had failed despite repeated attempts.

“It has become clear today that the Congress does not want an alliance. We are now moving forward. We have declared candidates on all seven seats in the capital and will fight and win. In Haryana, too, we will fight with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP),” Singh said.

While the BJP is yet to declare candidates in Delhi, Congress has finalised names on four seats. Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken will contest from New Delhi, Kapil Sibal from Chandni Chowk, J P Agarwal from North East Delhi and Raj Kumar Chauhan from North West Delhi. The party is planning to field former Delhi CM and DPCC president Sheila Dikshit from East Delhi, wrestler Sushil Kumar and former MP Mahabal Mishra from South and West Delhi seats.

“We met several leaders — Ghulam Nabi Azad, P C Chacko and Ahmed Patel. I met Azad yesterday and told him that if we fight on the 6-4-1 formula in Haryana — six seats for Congress, three for JJP and one for AAP — BJP can be defeated in all 10 seats… We wanted an alliance to stop the BJP, but the Congress doesn’t seem interested…,” Singh said.

Chacko, the AICC Delhi in-charge, meanwhile, told The Indian Express that both parties had come to an agreement in Delhi alone. “We reached an agreement for an alliance in Delhi with AAP’s Sanjay Singh. It has been decided that we will have a 4-3 seat-sharing formula, with the Congress to have three seats and rest to AAP. But AAP wants to have a decision on Haryana and Chandigarh too. I can’t take any call on that. I am only concerned with Delhi,” he said.

AAP has so far said that it will not go for an alliance in Delhi alone, even through it is on board with the seat-sharing formula in the capital. “We tried everything. We agreed to let go of our claim in Chandigarh as well. The Congress, it seems, has decided to not give even an inch in other states,” Singh added.

Sources, however, said all doors have still not been shut and efforts will be on to reach an understanding till the last date of filing nominations, April 23.