Sealing a legacy of Congress govt, says Meenakshi Lekhi

The BJP candidate for New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi, Monday said sealing was a problem created by the Congress, admitting that a solution cannot be reached until the Supreme Court decides on the matter.

Advertising

The incumbent MP and BJP national spokesperson was campaigning in the Chirag Delhi area, when she claimed her opponents for the New Delhi seat were lying to traders by promising to address the sealing problem. “They did not do any work during their time. It is because of them this has happened,” she said.

Over the past year, sealing has been carried out in the capital on the orders of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, with the BJP-ruled civic bodies enforcing its mandate. This has left many BJP leaders in a spot.

She also said the Central government has already made its submission on the matter to the apex court, and was awaiting its decision.

If elected again, she said she would address the water problem faced by the area’s residents. “I have always been addressing their issues. There’s nothing I haven’t done before, that I won’t do again now. The big issue here is the water problem, which I will take ahead with the municipal corporation,” she said.

Advertising

Some locals, however, remained uncertain about whether the problem could be addressed by the BJP — or any other party. Bhramprakash Sharma (53), who runs a general store in the area, said water is supplied only for a couple of hours early in the morning and in the evening.

He added they have to stand in queue with many other families at taps where water is supplied. “If the line is too big and the water runs out, we don’t have anything for the whole day.” Another Chirag Delhi resident, Mansoor Ali (52), who owns a motorcycle repair shop, said water comes only for one hour, very early in the morning “If you get up, you have water, if you don’t, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

He claimed the local AAP MLA had got the water pipes fixed some time ago, but residents have started facing problems again.

Ali, however, thought the BJP has the “political strength and will” to bring change, especially against the backdrop of the Balakot air strikes. “I like the fact that (Prime Minister) Modi increased our border security and answered Pakistan (with the Balakot strikes).”

Other civic issues, such as potholes and construction of roads, are factors locals are considering in the run-up to May 12.

Prabhjot Singh Juneja (23), who runs a family-owned electric appliances shop, said, “Our local AAP MLA has been very accessible and considerate about the water problem in the area. He also built a foot overbridge nearby, on the Ring Road, where a number of pedestrians had been killed… (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal’s claim is right — if we have a purna rajya (full statehood), it will be helpful for Delhi, as the police will be under our control. Modi should listen to him.”