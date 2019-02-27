Schemes and a family: Taraben Tadvi, Gujarat

On October 9, 2018, 35-year-old Taraben Tadvi’s house and shop on the main road leading up to the Statue of Unity in Waghadia village in Gujarat’s Narmada district was demolished to widen the road ahead of the inauguration of the world’s tallest statue. Since then, Tadvi’s family of four — classified as BPL; the family belongs to the Tadvi Scheduled Tribe — along with seven other families, has been moved to the interiors of Waghadia village. With the aid of a few government schemes, they have now built a two-room mud and tin house and a small shop, but the relocation has taken its toll.

Advertising

1) Taraben Tadvi (35)

In 2015, Tadvi took a loan of Rs 5,000 under the Gujarat government’s Sakhi Mandal Yojna — an initiative to empower women in rural areas through financial assistance — to set up her shop, where she sells snacks, tea, cold drinks and petrol. “Back then, my shop was on the main road and was very popular with tourists. I would easily earn Rs 700-1,000 a day and, during weddings and festivals, I would make an extra Rs 500 as well,” she says. In the years that followed, Tadvi repaid her loan and also invested in a life insurance scheme, paying Rs 947 per month. “But ever since I have moved here, my only customers are members of the seven other families who shifted with us. There is no one else. My income has dropped to Rs 100 a day. It is becoming increasingly difficult to make ends meet,” she says.

The family had built their old home under the Indira Awas Yojna. In 2016, they also built a toilet after receiving Rs 12,000 under the Swachh Bharat mission. Their new house does not have a toilet and the women go out in the open to relieve themselves.

The family is also entitled to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, but are yet to avail its benefits. Taraben, along with other women from the neighbourhood, venture deep into the woods, almost a kilometre away from their house, to gather firewood for cooking. Earlier, she bought firewood from a man who sourced it from the forests and sold it. “He does not sell it here anymore,” complains Tadvi.

2) Husband Savai Tadvi (38)

Taraben’s husband Savai has been unemployed since the relocation. Earlier, he was employed as a contractual labourer at the Statue of Unity site under the MNREGA scheme. His contract ended in October 2018. For the past four months, since the family was relocated, he has been busy setting up the home. “Earlier I worked as a labourer in the Kutch-Bhuj area, where I earned Rs 200 per day. At the Statue of Unity site too I made the same amount. I am now looking for work at the Garudeshwar weir dam construction site,” he says.

The Statue of Unity was inaugurated on October 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

3) Son Tarun Tadvi (14)

Tarun, a Class 9 student, is enrolled at a government school in Boriya village, 5 km away. He takes a shared auto to go to school, that costs Rs 10 per day. Every year Rs 550 is credited to his account under the Right to Education Act. His parents do not pay any additional fees for his education.

Advertising

Daughter Yogeshwari Tadvi (18)

Yogeshwari is pursuing her diploma in Computer Operator and Programming Assistance (COPA) from ITI Kevadia. She is entitled to a scholarship under the National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education for ST students. She has filled up the form and is waiting for the Rs 4,500 to be credited into her account. As she is pursuing a computer-related course, she is also entitled to receive a tablet under the Gujarat government’s Tablet Sahay Yojna next month. In Class 9, she got a cycle under the Saraswati Sadhna Yojna, but she prefers to walk to her college. “I have paid Rs 5,000 as fees. I hope to receive the Rs 4,500 scholarship soon. The tablet will also help me with my practical assignments. I can’t afford to buy it on my own,” she says.