Schemes and a family: Ashabai Kokate, Maharashtra

In Kanholi village, 20 km from Nagpur, where a new Metro line is being launched today, 60-year-old Ashabai Kokate and her husband, who work as farm labourers, struggle to make ends meet. The Dalit family lives in a crumbling two-room mud house. The 8ft x 6ft kitchen has a few pots, and Ashabai fetches firewood from the nearby forest daily to cook meals on a mud chulha. A small cot and an old television set are all that the family owns.

Advertising

1. Ashabai Kokate, 60

Thirty years ago, says Ashabai, her family “encroached” on a small piece of land in Kanholi village to construct their home. “We were promised a patta (ownership) of this land, but nothing has been done so far. I think the government told us they will regularise it,” she says, adding, “I don’t know who to approach for it now.”

The family does not have a gas stove and has not received a cylinder under the Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana. “Some people had come with a form about seven months ago. We haven’t received anything yet,” she says.

Asked whether she has heard about the Rs 5 lakh per annum per family health insurance cover under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, the 60-year-old shakes her head. “Thankfully, we have had good health so far,” she says.

However, Ashabai regrets that despite their old age, she and her husband have to continue to work as farm labourers to earn a living. “Sometimes there is no work for days… We are never sure how much money we will earn in a month… We both feel very tired now and can’t work the way we used to earlier. I often stay at home,” she says.

2. Husband Ramdas, 70

Ashabai’s husband Ramdas is hard of hearing, and she responds to questions on his behalf. The family applied for a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana about a year ago, “but we haven’t heard from them either”, says Ashabai.

The Kokates get 15 kg wheat, 15 kg rice and 1 kg sugar for Rs 120 every month from the local PDS (Public Distribution System) shop.

Advertising

3. Son Ganesh, 30; 3 daughters

Earlier, Ganesh worked as a tractor driver in the fields and earned daily wages. Three months ago he was employed as a driver in Nagpur and now earns Rs 9,000 per month. He was not at home when The Indian Express visited the family.

Ashabai’s daughters are all married.