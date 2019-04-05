SC to hear plea challenging Centre’s decision on issuance of electoral bonds on April 10

Amid the ongoing debate about the transparency of electoral bonds, the Supreme Court Friday refused to grant an interim stay on the operation of electoral bonds scheme and asked an NGO to file an appropriate application for it. Asserting that the issue requires a detailed hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi posted the hearing on a plea challenging Centre’s decision on issuance of electoral bonds to April 10.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), told the apex court that the anonymity of electoral bonds has ensured that majority of these go to the ruling party. Objecting to it, Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, said that Bhushan was making an election speech. “Electoral bonds scheme was brought to check the flow of black money into political funding. Bhushan was giving an election speech that 95 per cent of the electoral bonds have gone to the ruling party,” he said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, in a lighter vein, said: “It’s election time. We will hear on April 10”.

The BJP-led NDA government had announced electoral bonds in the earlier budget, claiming that the scheme would clean up political funding. On Thursday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley defended the use of electoral bonds, saying that if the donors are asked to disclose names of political parties to whom they give money, it would result in return to the earlier system of usage of cash and black money in political funding.

Jaitley said the debate on electoral bonds is “ill-informed” and that the bonds are a step ahead from the earlier measures of using cheques and electoral trusts for political funding. The Election Commission, in an affidavit before the Supreme Court which is hearing the matter, has said that it had conveyed to the Centre, in 2017, that the changes made in several laws related to political funding would have “serious repercussions/ impact on the transparency aspect… of funding of political parties”.

The government had brought in electoral bond scheme as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of its efforts to bring transparency in political funding. Under the scheme, the name of the donor is known only to banks.

On Wednesday, the Centre had opposed in the Supreme Court the concerns raised by the Election Commission on issuing electoral bonds and justified the changes in law saying it was “a pioneer step” to bring poll reforms “ensuring transparency” and “accountability” in political funding.

The government in its fresh affidavit said the massive amount of political donations were earlier made in cash by individuals or corporates using “illicit means of funding” under the old system and unaccounted black money was pumped in for financing elections.