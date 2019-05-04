SC to hear Opposition plea on making EC match more VVPAT slips

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up a petition seeking a review of its April 8 order in which it had directed the Election Commission of India (EC) to increase the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) subjected to random verification using their Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) from one to five per Assembly

segment.

The court will hear it next week.

The petitioners, leaders of 21 political parties, said they were “constrained” to seek a review of the order given by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna due to “certain subsequent developments that have taken place in the first phase of polling held after the passing of the order… coupled with a few vital facts and crucial ground.”

Explained What prompted Oppn parties to seek review In the first phase, the petitioners said, many EVMs and VVPATs across the country were found to be defective/faulty. It was reported that in some cases voters would vote for one party, and the EVM would record their vote having been cast for another party, the petition says. Besides, law and order problems were reported in many areas.The petitioners say these developments make mandatory random check against VVPAT “even more crucial”. These subsequent developments also “seriously called into question” the “credibility” of EVMs, the petitioners state.

The petitioners said that percentage-wise, the April 8 order had raised the number of EVMs subject to random verification from 0.44 to a “mere 2 percent”. This, according to them, “will not make any substantial difference to the situation that existed prior to the passing of the impugned order”.

“Therefore, even though the petitioners have succeeded on the merits of their contention, their success does not resolve their grievance or cause any meaningful change to the situation that they were originally aggrieved over,” reads the petition, which was filed through Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

The petition said that while passing the order, the court agreed that if the number of machines which are subjected to verification of paper trail can be increased to a “reasonable number”, it would “lead to greater satisfaction amongst not only political parties but the entire electorate of the country but the court has only increased the said number to five”.

The petitioners maintained that the increase from one to five is not “reasonable” and does not lead to the “satisfaction” desired by the court.

“It should have been increased to a number which would make a substantial difference to the existing situation and convert the hitherto ineffective and purposeless random verification exercise to a real, effective and meaningful one,” the petition said.

It further contended that the court had “increased the number to a mere 5 on grounds of ‘viability’ keeping in view the proximity of the general elections”.

The petitioners added that “once this Hon’ble Court agrees that the number of EVMs that should be subjected to VVPAT verification should be increased to a ‘reasonable number’, not increasing the same to a number which is ‘reasonable’ — because it may not be ‘viable’ to do so — renders the entire exercise otiose and futile”.

The petitioners also referred to several developments in the first phase of Lok Sabha polling and said these prompted them to seek the review.

In the first phase of polling on April 11, the plea stated, many EVMs and VVPATs in booths across the country were found to be defective or faulty.

It stated, “…In constituencies where EVMs or VVPATs were found defective, polling had to be delayed and, in some cases, went on till the wee hours of the morning… Further, law and order problems were reported in many areas where supporters of political parties clashed against each other. In Andhra Pradesh alone, polling had to be delayed/deferred in 618 polling booths, and 20 booths reported law and order problems.”