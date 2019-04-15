SC to hear BJP MLA’s plea challenging HC order invalidating his election on Apr 22

Toggle Menu
The Gujarat High Court had on April 12 set aside the election of BJP leader Pabubha Manek for submitting a defective nomination form and ordered by-election for the seat.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the appeal on next Monday. (Source: File)

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on April 22 the appeal of BJP leader Pabubha Manek challenging the Gujarat High Court’s decision invalidating his election from Dwarka Assembly seat.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the appeal on next Monday.

The Gujarat High Court had on April 12 set aside the election of Manek for submitting a defective nomination form and ordered by-election for the seat.

Manek’s victory from the Dwarka Assembly constituency in 2017 was challenged in the high court by his opponent and Congress candidate Meramanbhai Goria.

