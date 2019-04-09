SC rejects plea to stall release of PM Modi biopic, says EC should take call

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to stay the release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’, a biopic on the Prime Minister, saying the Election Commission is an appropriate forum to decide if the film violates Model Code of Conduct. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the plea is “premature” as the movie has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.

“We, therefore, do not consider it fit to entertain the petition,” a bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Jain said, adding that even if the film is released it will be appropriate for the petitioner to seek redressal from the Election Commission.

The plea filed by Congress activist Aman Panwar had sought deferment of the release of the biopic till the completion of upcoming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to “manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters”. The plea has sought direction from the court declaring that advertisement and promotion of the movie during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct violates electoral laws.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier rejected a plea seeking a ban on the release. The Bombay High Court had also disposed of a plea seeking deferment of the biopic’s release, saying the Election Commission will deal with the issue.

Titled “PM Narendra Modi”, the biopic which was slated to be released on April 5, has been postponed till further notice. Actor Vivek Oberoi plays the titular role of Narendra Modi in the film.