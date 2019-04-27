SC refuses to interfere with EC order against Modi biopic release

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by the producers of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister, challenging the Election Commission’s decision which led to the stalling of its release till the Model Code of Conduct for the general elections remains in force.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the petition, saying the EC had only gone into the timing of its release.

On April 10, the poll panel invoked its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to impose a ban on the public screening of “any biopic material in the nature of biography/ hagiography” which could serve the interest of a political party or candidate while the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

The EC decision came on petitions filed by the Congress and argued by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. This led to stalling of the release of the biopic and also stopped the screening of two more biopics — Lakshmi’s NTR on TDP founder N T Rama Rao and Udyama Simham on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s struggle for the separate state of Telangana. The biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to release on April 11. The EC order came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition, seeking a stay on the release of PM Narendra Modi, and left it to the EC to decide “whether the film will tilt the electoral balance in favour of any political party”.

The commission noted in its order that political content like biopics pose a “serious threat to the level playing field as it may create an impression of truthfulness of such content being shown through television/ cinema/ Internet-based entertainment programmes/social media”.

The producers challenged this and sought to know if “once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified a film, is any other authority permitted to interfere with the release of the same?” The plea also raised questions pertaining to freedom of speech, the right to livelihood, and the extent to which such rights can be curtailed during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Hearing the plea, the court on April 15 asked the commission to watch the film and decide whether its public screening should be allowed now and submit its report in a sealed cover, which the poll panel complied with.