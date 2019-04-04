2019 Lok Sabha elections: SC rejects Christian body’s plea for rescheduing of poll dates

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to hear an urgent plea by a Christian body seeking rescheduling of the Lok Sabha polling date in Tamil Nadu. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the date of polling falls within the holy period of Good Friday and Easter and that they “have to pray.”

Responding to the petitioner’s counsel, a bench headed by Justice S A Bobde asked: “You can’t cast your vote on a holy day.”

“We don’t want to advise you how to pray and how to cast vote,” said the bench said while refusing to entertain the petition.

The Madras High Court had earlier rejected the plea by the Christian association.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote in the second phase on April 18. The second phase will also cover 97 constituencies across 13 states in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.