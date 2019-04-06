SC refuses interim stay on electoral bonds scheme

The Supreme Court on Friday refused any interim stay on the electoral bond scheme and posted petitions challenging it for hearing on April 10.

The court is hearing petitions filed by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms and CPI(M), challenging the constitutional validity of the scheme.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said that some new information had emerged after the petitions were filed, to which the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked him to move an application if he wanted to bring these on record.

Bhushan alleged that majority of the donations made through electoral bonds were going to the ruling party and raised questions over it.

Intervening, Attorney General K K Venugopal said the money via electoral bonds was accounted for, compared to thousands of crores of black money under the earlier system. “My friend here (Bhushan) is giving an election speech,” he said.

Joining the issue, the CJI quipped, “It’s election time.”

In an affidavit, the Centre has told the court that the decision to introduce electoral was “a big step towards electoral reform”, and that the process envisaged in acquiring and encasing them “will ensure transparency” and “accountability”.

The Election Commission, however, told the court that it had conveyed to the government in 2017 that the changes in the law enabling the scheme “will have repercussions/impact on the transparency aspect of political finance/funding of political parties”.