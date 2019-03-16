SC notice to EC on Dhinakaran plea to use pressure cooker symbol in polls

THE SUPREME Court on Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission on a plea by rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran that he be allowed to continue using the “pressure cooker” symbol in the upcoming elections.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also asked the poll body to depute a suitable officer to assist the court on March 25 when it will hear the matter again next.

The court was hearing a petition by Dhinakaran against the Delhi High Court judgment allotting the ‘two-leaves’ symbol to the AIADMK faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and former CM O Panneerselvam, recognising it as the real AIADMK. The High court had on February 28 upheld the November 23, 2017 decision of the EC.

After party supremo J Jayalathilaa’s death on December 5, 2016, the AIADMK had split. The group led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had joined hands against Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala.

The EC allotted the ‘two-leaves’ symbol to the group led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on the ground that they enjoyed the support of the majority of members in the legislative and organisational wings. Dhinakaran and Sasikala had then moved the Delhi High Court.