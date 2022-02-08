scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Supreme Court refuses interim bail to SP leader Azam Khan

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the SP leader, told the court that 87 FIRs have been filed against Azam Khan and he has got bail in 84 cases.

February 8, 2022 12:48:18 pm
The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who is set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Directing Khan to approach the concerned court and request for expeditious disposal of bail pleas, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said, “How can you file 32 petitions to seek bail? Don’t bring politics in court.”

To this, Khan responded, “I am inside prison for nothing. Where do I go my lord? I am not bringing any politics into it.” Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the SP leader, told the court that 87 FIRs have been filed against Khan and he has got bail in 84 cases. The advocate added that the bail plea was not being taken up for last 3-4 months despite repeated request for hearing.

In some of the cases filed against Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima, the current sitting MLA from Rampur Sadar, and their son Abdullah are co-accused. Fatima got bail in December 2020, and Abdullah on January 15. Khan, however, remains in jail since February 2020.

While the SP has fielded Khan from Rampur constituency, his son Abdullah will contest the elections from the Suar seat in Rampur district.

— With PTI inputs

