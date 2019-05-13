Toggle Menu
SC dismisses plea to advance poll timing in Lok Sabha election

The petition sought to advance poll timings to 5:30 am from 7 am for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls in view of searing heat and the month of Ramzan.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna rejected the plea, saying the notified timings of voting are from 7 am to 6 pm and voters can cast vote in the morning also.

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to advance poll timings to 5:30 am from 7 am for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls in view of searing heat and the month of Ramzan.

“The timings are for 7 am to 6 pm. People can come in the morning to cast their votes. They (EC) will face logistical problem (if timings are preponed),” the bench told advocate Mohammad Nizamuddin Pasha who had filed the petition.

