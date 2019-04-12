SC allows ex-TMC MP Saumitra Khan to enter his constituency for filing poll nomination

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saumitra Khan, who is now a BJP candidate and is also facing a criminal case, to enter Bishnupur constituency in West Bengal for filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Khan has been accused of allegedly taking money from people on the pretext of securing government jobs for them.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the BJP leader to approach the Calcutta High Court for seeking modification of the order banning his entry into Bankura district in which his constituency falls.

In March, the high court had extended the ban on the BJP candidate contesting from Bishnupur parliamentary constituency, by six weeks. The court ruled that a ban was necessary to ensure free and fair probe of cases against Khan, keeping in mind his political clout in the area.

After Khan joined the BJP, he was also named as accused in an illegal sand mining case.