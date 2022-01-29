SBSP names 2 contenders in Sitapur and Bahraich

Former BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which is now part of the Samajwadi Party-led umbrella alliance focused on non-Yadav OBCs, on Friday announced two candidates for the coming Assembly polls. All the three seats are currently held by the BJP.

With this, the SBSP has so far announced candidates from three seats – Balha (Bahraich), Sandila (Hardoi) and Misrikh (Sitapur).

In Misrikh, first-time candidate and local leader Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi has been fielded. From Balha, which is a reserved seat in Bahraich, Lalita Harendra is the party’s choice. Earlier, the party had announced that its state president Sunil Arskvanshi has been fielded from Sandila.