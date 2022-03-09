Sawayazpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sawayazpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sawayazpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kunvar Madhvendra Pratap. The Sawayazpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sawayazpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sawayazpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anupam Pratap Singh IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 39,25,136 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Rahul Tiwari BSP 1 Doctorate 48 Rs 76,93,910 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 16,04,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Gyanesh Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 33 Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Bahadur Singh IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 33,26,400 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Madhavendra Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 11,48,63,189 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 25,83,802 ~ 25 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar IND 1 Graduate 48 Rs 39,20,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Padamrag Singh Yadav SP 1 Post Graduate 43 Rs 3,03,42,880 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Raj Prakash Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 78,95,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajvardhan Singh INC 3 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 2,19,66,439 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 4,39,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramveer IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ritoo Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 60,50,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraj Prakash IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 2,91,267 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Chandra Pathak IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 53,00,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vedram Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 23,11,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sawayazpur candidate of from Kunvar Madhvendra Pratap Uttar Pradesh. Sawayazpur Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sawayazpur candidate of from Rajni Tiwari Uttar Pradesh. Sawayazpur Election Result 2012

sawayazpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajni Tiwari BSP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,44,44,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,35,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Ajay Singh INC 0 Others 47 Rs 24,87,701 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashi Kumar RSMD 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 19,000 ~ 19 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Budhpal IND 2 5th Pass 44 Rs 17,60,901 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Dhirpal Singh NAP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 52,000 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr Ashok Bajpai SP 0 Doctorate 62 Rs 1,46,34,578 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Arun Maurya PECP 1 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 89,63,198 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 3,62,541 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kunwar Madhvendra Pratap BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 7,00,23,614 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 20,26,941 ~ 20 Lacs+ Mahboob Ali Adarsh Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 20,74,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Pal Singh RLM 8 8th Pass 62 Rs 70,35,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Nitin Dwivedi IND 1 12th Pass 31 Rs 31,15,500 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 16,25,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Padmarag Singh Yadav JKP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 43,29,007 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh BKrD 0 Not Given 54 Rs 4,35,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh IND 0 Not Given 37 Rs 17,80,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratnesh Maurya JD(U) 1 Graduate 46 Rs 99,78,380 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 29,70,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Sarvendra NCP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 12,58,100 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chandra RSBP 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 70,700 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tilak Singh IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 26,11,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Umesh Chahdra IND 1 8th Pass 35 Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 6,04,859 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

