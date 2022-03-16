Sawant to meet PM, Shah, Nadda today over govt formation in Goa

Goa caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday left for Delhi, where he is expected to meet PM Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda on Wednesday first time after BJP won the legislative assembly election. While government formation in Goa is awaited, several BJP MLAs were against the inclusion of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in the new government.

The BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly. The party is set to form the government with a majority of 25 MLAs – 20 of its own, two from the MGP and three independents.

This is Sawant’s first visit to Delhi after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently-concluded Assembly elections. Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade also accompanied Sawant to Delhi.

While BJP leaders in the state have said that the decision to form the next government would be taken once the central observers appointed by the party arrive in Goa, none have asserted that Sawant was the only contender for CM. Speculation is rife that the party may be rethinking its decision to give Sawant another term. On Monday, Tanavade had said that the decision to include the MGP or not would also be taken by the party’s central leadership.

On Tuesday, asked by mediapersons if he had CM aspirations, Valpoi MLA and health minister in the previous government, Vishwajit Rane said, “I don’t aspire for anything.” Rane, won the Valpoi seat for the fifth time. In 2017, after winning the seat on a Congress ticket, Rane had resigned and joined the BJP to re-contested the seat in a bypoll, which he won.