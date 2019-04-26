Satpal Satti gets another EC notice over ‘abusive’ remarks

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Satti, who was recently banned by the Election Commission from holding public rallies for 48 hours over his derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was Thursday issued another notice by the poll body.

The notice has been issued to Satti through Una Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO, Mandi Rigveda Thakur, a state electoral official said.

An explanation has been sought from him within 24 hours stating why action should not be taken against him for making ‘derogatory’ and ‘inciting’ remarks against his political opponents, the official said.

The notice comes on a complaint by Mandi block Congress president whereby it was alleged that Satti made derogatory remarks at an election rally at Seri Manch before filing of nomination papers by party candidate Ramswroop Sharma in Mandi on April 24.

In a veiled attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Satti had said, “They call the watchman of the entire country a thief. Whoever calls our father a thief will hear equally derogatory replies from us… BJP leaders are sitting here, if anyone raises a finger at them, we will chop off their hands.”

A video clip and the script of his speech have also been sent to Satti along with the poll panel notice.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, however, defended Satti. Addressing an election rally in Shimla’s Chaura Maidan, after BJP candidate from Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Suresh Kashyap, filed his nomination papers, Thakur said, “Anyone will be outraged if Rahul Gandhi says chowkidar… I won’t speak the words (that follow chowkidar).”

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, addressing a rally in Mandi, said, “If Satti’s warning was for us (Congress), then we too are not wearing bangles.” Click here for more election news

Earlier in its order issued on April 19, the EC had barred Satti from holding public rallies for 48 hours for his indecent remarks against Rahul Gandhi at Ramshehar village in Solan district on April 14.

Subsequently, issuing a warning to Satti on a second notice for his alleged derogatory remarks against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the Commission had warned him to refrain from making comments on personal lives of his rival political leaders.