NCP’s ‘giant killer’ Shriniwas Patil trounces Shivaji descendant in Satara bypoll

Being hailed as a ‘giant killer’, NCP’s Shriniwas Patil is all set to trounce BJP candidate and Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant Udayanraje Bhosale in the Satara Lok Sabha seat. The Satara Lok Sabha bypoll, which had become a prestige battle between NCP and BJP, was held along with Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Patil is leading by over 85,000 votes in Satara even as the BJP-Shiv Sena combine looks set for another term in Maharashtra.

Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale had joined the BJP in September, necessitating the bypoll, saying that he was feeling suffocated in NCP. On Thursday, Patil attributed the outcome to Bhosale “betraying” his party’s chief Sharad Pawar.

“Pawar Saheb had fielded him from Satara Lok Sabha seat, respecting the throne. But Bhosale deserted the party few months after the election. He betrayed Pawar Saheb. Hence, the people voted him out,” PTI quoted Patil as saying.

Patil also said Pawar’s speech in Satara amid rain on October 18 also created sympathy for the NCP in the Satara constituency. Pawar’s speech amid downpour seems to have left a lasting impression on the Satara electorate.

“The rain god has blessed the NCP for the October 21 election. And with the blessings of the rain god, Satara district will create a miracle in Maharashtra,” Pawar had told the gathering.

After the results became clear, Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock at the defeat of Udayanraje Bhosale in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll and minister Pankaja Munde in the Parli Assembly seat.

“I thank the people of Maharashtra for giving a clear mandate to the ‘Mahayuti’ (grand alliance). No doubt, the next government will be ours. It is the time to celebrate and not analyse in detail,” Fadnavis said.