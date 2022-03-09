scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

S.a.s. Nagar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

S.a.s. Nagar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on S.a.s. Nagar assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | S.a.s. Nagar |
March 9, 2022 8:23:44 pm
S.a.s. Nagar Election Result, S.a.s. Nagar Election Result 2022, S.a.s. Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022S.a.s. Nagar Election Results 2022

S.a.s. Nagar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The S.a.s. Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu. The S.a.s. Nagar seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

S A S Nagar ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

s.a.s. nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Balbir Singh Sidhu INC 1 12th Pass 62 Rs 17,68,26,843 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 1,39,62,402 ~ 1 Crore+
Balwinder Kaur Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,88,433 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harsimran Singh IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 8,05,390 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Kulwant Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 2,38,53,13,439 ~ 238 Crore+ / Rs 13,83,02,082 ~ 13 Crore+
Maniksha Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 1 Graduate 26 Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Parvinder Singh Baidwan SAD 3 12th Pass 40 Rs 10,75,07,335 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+
Ravneet Singh Brar IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 3,15,24,682 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 79,40,033 ~ 79 Lacs+
Sanjeev Vashisht BJP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 29,18,98,856 ~ 29 Crore+ / Rs 2,66,51,233 ~ 2 Crore+
Shinderpal Singh Punjab National Party 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by S A S Nagar candidate of from Balbir Singh Sidhu Punjab.

S.a.s. Nagar Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Balbir Singh Sidhu
INC

s.a.s. nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Balbir Singh Sidhu INC 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 17,74,60,104 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 2,76,67,472 ~ 2 Crore+
Amit Sharma Hindustan Shakti Sena 6 12th Pass 32 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Balwinder Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 2,20,77,950 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurkirpal Singh Mann Punjab Democratic Party 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 10,51,33,767 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jaswinder Singh AITC 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 56,52,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamaljot Kaur IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 19,28,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Kishor Kumar Pal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,08,817 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,59,290 ~ 1 Lacs+
Krishan Gopal Sharma Bharat (Integrated) Rakshak Party 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 86,02,274 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kuljit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 56,60,207 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 24,830 ~ 24 Thou+
Mahinder Pal Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 1,27,32,502 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+
Narinder Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 25,62,93,416 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 7,03,32,690 ~ 7 Crore+
Paramjit Singh Padda IND 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 4,04,92,360 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Parneet Singh Pandher IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,21,094 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarbjit Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 3,39,14,329 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 21,23,035 ~ 21 Lacs+
Tejinder Pal Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 3,88,07,487 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by S A S Nagar candidate of from S.balbir Singh Sidhu Punjab.

S.a.s. Nagar Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
S.balbir Singh Sidhu
INC

s.a.s. nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
S.balbir Singh Sidhu INC 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 12,04,23,967 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 11,81,353 ~ 11 Lacs+
Achal Singla IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 18,05,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Balwant Singh Ramuwalia SAD 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 5,53,78,865 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Bir Devinder Singh Sarao PPOP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 4,98,26,985 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurprakash Singh Virk Lt.col.(retd) IND 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,17,92,087 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,65,924 ~ 13 Lacs+
Jasmer Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Others 50 Rs 48,40,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Joginder Singh Jogi IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Karamjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 71,51,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manav Mehra BSP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 17,28,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Paramjit Kaur Akhil Rashtrawadi Party 0 Not Given 50 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

S.a.s. Nagar Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from S.a.s. Nagar Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in S.a.s. Nagar Assembly is also given here.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement