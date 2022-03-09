S.a.s. Nagar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

S.a.s. Nagar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The S.a.s. Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu. The S.a.s. Nagar seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

s.a.s. nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balbir Singh Sidhu INC 1 12th Pass 62 Rs 17,68,26,843 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 1,39,62,402 ~ 1 Crore+ Balwinder Kaur Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,88,433 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harsimran Singh IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 8,05,390 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 2,38,53,13,439 ~ 238 Crore+ / Rs 13,83,02,082 ~ 13 Crore+ Maniksha Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 1 Graduate 26 Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parvinder Singh Baidwan SAD 3 12th Pass 40 Rs 10,75,07,335 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Ravneet Singh Brar IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 3,15,24,682 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 79,40,033 ~ 79 Lacs+ Sanjeev Vashisht BJP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 29,18,98,856 ~ 29 Crore+ / Rs 2,66,51,233 ~ 2 Crore+ Shinderpal Singh Punjab National Party 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

s.a.s. nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) S.balbir Singh Sidhu INC 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 12,04,23,967 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 11,81,353 ~ 11 Lacs+ Achal Singla IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 18,05,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwant Singh Ramuwalia SAD 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 5,53,78,865 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bir Devinder Singh Sarao PPOP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 4,98,26,985 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurprakash Singh Virk Lt.col.(retd) IND 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,17,92,087 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,65,924 ~ 13 Lacs+ Jasmer Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Others 50 Rs 48,40,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Joginder Singh Jogi IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karamjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 71,51,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manav Mehra BSP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 17,28,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjit Kaur Akhil Rashtrawadi Party 0 Not Given 50 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

