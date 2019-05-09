Ex-president Giani Zail Singh’s son-in-law joins BJP

Toggle Menu
A former Punjab-cadre IAS officer, Channy served as the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab from September, 2014 to May 3, 2019.

Channy also served as the secretary of Punjab’s Home department. (ANI)

Former President Giani Zail Singh’s son-in-law Sarvant Singh Channy on Thursday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior leaders of the saffron party, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

A former Punjab-cadre IAS officer, Channy served as the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab from September 2014 to May 3, 2019.

He also served as the secretary of Punjab’s Home department.

Zail Singh was president from 1982 to 1987. His presidency was marked by Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He died of injuries in 1994 after a car accident.

