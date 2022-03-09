Sarojini Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sarojini Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sarojini Nagar candidate of from Sharda Pratap Shukla Uttar Pradesh. Sarojini Nagar Election Result 2012

sarojini nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sharda Pratap Shukla SP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 71,26,441 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Singh Yadav JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 67,70,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 21,20,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Ajit Verma NCP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind SHS 0 Graduate 46 Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Basanti Chand IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 19,84,005 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Beena Gangwar RtJP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 62,95,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Kumar RCP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 36,50,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jitendra Kumar RLM 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 31,000 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwar Devendra Pratap Singh Chauhan IND 1 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 78,000 ~ 78 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lallan Singh IND 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 55,15,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Singh IND 1 Graduate 40 Rs 1,60,86,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Munish Malhotra IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 67,52,800 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Naveen Singh IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 2,49,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Shanker SSD 0 Illiterate 34 Rs 2,30,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rudra Daman Singh RSBP 4 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 7,90,47,802 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 7,95,270 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sher Bahadur Singh (shera) AD 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 4,61,141 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Shanker Singh (shankari Singh) BSP 2 Graduate 39 Rs 8,14,22,085 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Kumar Yadav BKRP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 25,81,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Singh Rathore IND 2 Others 43 Rs 10,90,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Chaudhry LJP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 5,32,030 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar Tiwari BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 93,86,773 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 10,18,611 ~ 10 Lacs+ Zaki Mehdi Zaidi All India Minorities Front 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 45,35,965 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

