Sareni (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sareni (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sareni Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dhirendra Bahadur Singh. The Sareni seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sareni ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Sareni candidate of from Dhirendra Bahadur Singh Uttar Pradesh. Sareni Election Result 2017

sareni Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dhirendra Bahadur Singh BJP 8 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 46,14,697 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,88,454 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Singh INC 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 2,85,51,749 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,21,96,749 ~ 1 Crore+ Devendra Pratap Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 2,71,72,475 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 22,50,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Hori Lal IND 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 7,87,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ Kamlesh Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 91,48,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Pushpant Kumar Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 56,634 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bahadur Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 56 Rs 3,91,52,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Narayan Sabka Dal United 0 Graduate 49 Rs 41,20,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ratna Pandey RLD 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 46,20,500 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 12,70,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Shashi Lata Manavtawadi Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 1,76,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thakur Prasad Yadav BSP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 8,94,42,518 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,74,44,263 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sareni candidate of from Devendra Pratap Singh Uttar Pradesh. Sareni Election Result 2012

sareni Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devendra Pratap Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,63,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar JPS 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,55,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Singh INC 1 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,50,21,547 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 96,99,319 ~ 96 Lacs+ Brijesh Kumar RSBP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 34,89,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Devendra Kumar MwSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dherendra Bahadur Singh BJP 8 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 31,46,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 8,19,800 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ganga Ram IND 0 5th Pass 64 Rs 3,48,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hori Lal IND 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 2,76,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ Mahendra Pratap Singh JKP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 20,33,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,19,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Narendra Kumar LJP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 3,65,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Manohar IND 0 Literate 62 Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra RUC 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Bahadur Singh PECP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 11,82,66,476 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 46,60,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar AITC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 2,31,98,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sareni Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sareni Assembly is also given here..