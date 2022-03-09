Sardulgarh (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sardulgarh (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sardulgarh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Dilraj Singh. The Sardulgarh seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

sardulgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baldev Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bikram Singh INC 2 Graduate 46 Rs 3,56,28,505 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 21,44,486 ~ 21 Lacs+ Chet Ram IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,45,568 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhota Singh IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 46,50,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 2,90,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dilraj Singh Bhundar SAD 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,19,81,143 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,06,511 ~ 6 Lacs+ Gurdeep Singh Sidhu Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 1 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmeet Singh Nandgarh CPI(ML)(L) 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 3,57,100 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Gurpreet Singh Banawali AAP 1 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 2,15,11,262 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 23,76,367 ~ 23 Lacs+ Gursewak Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,41,22,773 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Jagjit Singh Milkha BJP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,44,849 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswinder Singh IND 1 Post Graduate 30 Rs 1,37,107 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 88,120 ~ 88 Thou+ Kulwinder Singh CPI(M) 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 36,69,851 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 4,58,581 ~ 4 Lacs+ Pardeep Singh IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 15,067 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

sardulgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dilraj Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 1,39,21,034 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,99,970 ~ 14 Lacs+ Ajit Inder Singh INC 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 5,07,87,488 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,28,428 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jasveer Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 3,16,880 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswant Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 6,61,400 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Chand Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 Others 52 Rs 27,44,359 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parminder Singh AITC 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 4,11,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 16,51,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhwinder Singh AAP 1 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,62,21,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 38,75,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ Surjit Singh CPI(ML)(L) 1 5th Pass 40 Rs 9,67,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

sardulgarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajit Inder Singh INC 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 3,34,39,728 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 77,408 ~ 77 Thou+ Dilbagh Singh IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 3,90,126 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilraj Singh Bhunder SAD 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,32,02,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gian Singh IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmeet Singh CPI(ML)(L) 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 3,000 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Kuldeep Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 13,91,662 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 3,34,498 ~ 3 Lacs+ Nem Chand Chaudhary PPOP 1 10th Pass 40 Rs 79,53,017 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 3,53,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

