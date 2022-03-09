Sardhana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sardhana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sardhana Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sangeet Singh Som. The Sardhana seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

sardhana Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Atul Pradhan SP 38 Graduate 38 Rs 2,94,32,751 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Daya Chand IND 0 5th Pass 59 Rs 19,30,200 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 29,92,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Jan Adhikar Party 2 10th Pass 44 Rs 1,03,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chand Pichhra Samaj Party 0 Graduate 53 Rs 85,94,202 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 24,70,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Sangeet Singh Som BJP 7 12th Pass 42 Rs 33,42,77,501 ~ 33 Crore+ / Rs 1,58,61,111 ~ 1 Crore+ Sanjay AAP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 46,42,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sanjeev Dhama BSP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 6,82,83,477 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,46,73,294 ~ 1 Crore+ Syed Rehanuddin INC 0 Graduate 33 Rs 5,73,11,998 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Soam IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 14,20,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zeeshan Alam All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 14,20,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

sardhana Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sangeet Singh Som BJP 5 12th Pass 37 Rs 31,06,56,322 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 2,37,35,534 ~ 2 Crore+ Atul SP 20 Graduate 33 Rs 2,06,54,742 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,01,073 ~ 6 Lacs+ Devender IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 9,61,172 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamta United Democratic Front Secular 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 12,65,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Imran BSP 6 10th Pass 32 Rs 4,06,45,513 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Kashyap IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 25,800 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarun Kumar Bharatiya Bahujan Parivartan Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 17,85,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vakeel Ahmad RLD 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 1,62,98,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasif Ali IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 82,423 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas Verma Bhartiya Tarak Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 14,20,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

sardhana Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sangeet Singh Som BJP 3 12th Pass 33 Rs 20,22,61,775 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 96,84,068 ~ 96 Lacs+ Anita VAJP 0 5th Pass 33 Rs 22,64,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Ahlawat RLM 0 Graduate 48 Rs 2,49,70,108 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,67,478 ~ 3 Lacs+ Atul SP 19 Graduate 28 Rs 1,75,80,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,57,872 ~ 3 Lacs+ Chandraveer Singh BSP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 5,20,99,171 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,48,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Devender Pal BSKP 0 Not Given 27 Rs 14,163 ~ 14 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 4,37,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharamveer Prajapati RMD 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 18,03,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Mohammad Yaqub RLD 1 8th Pass 54 Rs 4,05,25,968 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 5,83,321 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jabar Singh ASP 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 26,89,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jinendra Singh Saini NBEP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 6,95,126 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajveer JD(U) 1 Graduate 43 Rs 8,09,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranbir NYP 0 Post Graduate 31 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Sarafat RSBP 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 13,778 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shabuddin IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 46,83,500 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shaheen Parvez RUC 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar Advocate IND 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 14,42,218 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Th. Rishipal Som NCP 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,28,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

