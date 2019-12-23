Sarath (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sarath Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Sarath Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Sarath (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

sarath Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar Mandal IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Twenty-Nine Lakh+ / 0 Binod Thakur SP 0 Graduate 43 Three Lakh+ / Seventy-One Thousand+ Firoj Miyan AJSU Party 0 Literate 40 Nineteen Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Girish Kumar Mishr IND 0 Graduate 46 Eleven Lakh+ / 0 Godawari Mandal IND 0 8th Pass 46 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Israel Ansari IND 1 Literate 49 Thirty Lakh+ / 0 Kumar Rajeev Ranjan LJP 3 10th Pass 29 Eight Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Mamleshwar Prasad Singh IND 0 Literate 52 Four Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Mukesh Hajari IND 0 10th Pass 31 Seventeen Lakh+ / 0 Mumtaj Ansari All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 8th Pass 36 Two Crore+ / One Lakh+ Niranjan Hajra Baliraja Party 0 8th Pass 41 Seven Lakh+ / Twenty-Five Thousand+ Parimal Kumar Singh JMM 3 Graduate 51 Five Crore+ / Eighty Lakh+ Pinki Kumari IND 2 Graduate Professional 25 Five Lakh+ / 0 Randhir Kumar Singh BJP 3 10th Pass 45 Five Crore+ / Nineteen Lakh+ Ranjit Kumar Pandit IND 0 12th Pass 26 One Crore+ / Eleven Lakh+ Shabbir Hussain Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 0 12th Pass 33 Eight Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Shibeshwar Besra Jharkhand Peoples Party 0 10th Pass 61 Fifty-One Lakh+ / 0 Sirajuddin Ansari IND 2 Graduate Professional 43 Twenty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Sukumar Mandal IND 0 Literate 38 Twenty-Six Lakh+ / Fourteen Lakh+ Uday Shankar Singh JVM(P) 0 12th Pass 64 Seven Crore+ / Three Lakh+ Upendra Nath Mandal AAP 0 Post Graduate 46 Seven Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Sarath Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd