Amid poll irregularities, Additional Home Secy appointed new RO of East Tripura

Amid allegations of poll irregularities, Saradindu Choudhury, Additional Tripura Home Secretary has been appointed as the new Returning Officer of East Tripura (ST reserve) Constituency. He has been posted as the new District Magistrate of Dhalai, after the removal of Sandeep Singh Namdeo over complaints of poll code violations.

The commission had initially removed Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme from the charge of Returning Officer at the seat after the Congress and the CPI(M) complained about irregularities. Over 20 people were suspended in different districts for the negligence of poll duties, and the elections in the East Tripura seat was deferred from April 18 to April 23.

The decision to appoint a new RO in the constituency has been moved following a demand by the EC. The notification also clarified that the transfer was initiated after the approval of the EC.

Following the appointment, Congress vice president Tapas Dey said, “He hoped Choudhury would ensure free and fair counting process in East Tripura seat.” Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya declined to comment on the issue saying his party was against the role of Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti. However, “the party is not against any Returning Officers,” he added.