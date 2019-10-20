Sapna Chaudhary plan to campaign for rival sends alarm bells ringing in BJP

The Delhi BJP unit, which played an instrumental role in bringing Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary to the party fold in July, was left red-faced after she decided to campaign for a rival candidate, Gopal Kanda, in the Haryana Assembly elections.

In a video uploaded on the official website of the Haryana Lokhit Party, she says: “I, Sapna Chaudhary, am coming to Sirsa to support my brother Gopal Kanda and Govind Kanda. I request you all to support and vote for them.”

She was scheduled to hold public meeting in Kanda’s support Saturday — but this was cancelled after Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and head of media relations of the Delhi BJP Neelkant Bakshi reached her Gurgaon residence Friday night and dissuaded her from campaigning for leaders of parties the BJP is pitted against.

BJP has fielded Pradip Ratusaria from Sirsa, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally Saturday, the last day of campaigning for the October 21 polls.

Bakshi said, “It was an inadvertent mistake; she did not realise she could not hold programmes. She has cancelled it after Manoj Tiwari reached out to her.”

A senior BJP leader, however, said, “She would have taken the decision as she was was ignored by the Haryana BJP. She has not been called on for campaigning by the Haryana unit; what else will she do in such a case?”