Sanyukt Samaj Morcha releases first list of 10 candidates

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front launched by various farmer bodies for fighting the February 14 Punjab Assembly polls, on Wednesday released its first list of 10 candidates.

The list includes names of SSM’s face Balbir Singh Rajewal from Samrala, apart from other farmer leaders, lawyers and doctors who were associated with the kisan aandolan.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, 79

Seat: Samrala

Rajewal, the president of the SSM that was formed by 22 farmer unions of Punjab on December 25, will be contesting from Samrala constituency of Ludhiana. He hails from Rajewal village of this constituency. He is also president of BKU (Rajewal), an active farmer union of Punjab. His union is one of the 22 constituents of SSM. Rajewal is a science graduate and had been connected with farmer issues for more than 5 decades. During protest against farm laws at Delhi borders, Rajewal emerged as a tall leader of farmers not only in Punjab but also in India. He remained part of all the eleven rounds of talks with Union government. He also was part of nine-member committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

His son, Teji Rajewal, said: “Rajewal is a farmer, he remained engaged in social works like marrying daughters from poor families. He has also worked to provide quality education to children.”

Prem Bhangu, 71

Seat: Ghanaur

An advocate by profession, Bhangu is convenor of the SSM’s legal cell. He is president of the All India Kisan Federation Punjab. Bhangu will be contesting from Ghanaur constituency of Patiala district. He is a double MA and a law graduate.

Bhangu said, “I remained active as a student leader and I got associated with kisan issues in 1992. However, now I am contesting as an SSM member. Campaign will start soon.” Bhangu played an important role in getting arrested persons in Red Fort violence released.

Harjinder Tanda, 52

Seat: Khadoor Sahib

Tanda is president of Azad Kisan Sangrash Committee which has its large base in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur and now in few Doaba and Malwa districts too. This committee too is one of the 22 constituents of SSM.

Tanda said, “I am matric pass. I remained sarpanch of Tanda village thrice and currently I am a farmer along with a farmer union leader. I got connected with farmer unions in the year 2000 as earlier I was part of Kisan Sangrash Committee and in 2014, a group of us formed Azad Kisan Sangrash Committee. Our committee remained active throughout the farmer struggle.”

Ravneet Brar, 35

Seat: Mohali

Brar is an MBA and spokesperson of BKU (Qadian). This union is also a constituent of the SSM. Brar said, “Throughout the kisan aandolan, we remained connected with people and now too we will try to be the voice of the common people.”

Dr Sukhmandeep Singh Dhillon, 25

Seat: Tarn Taran

He is a young MBBS doctor whose internship is going on. Dhillon was a member of the medical team of Dr Swaimaan Singh at Tikri border that served farmers for the whole year. He belongs to Sursingh village of Tarn Taran and his family members too have been part of farmers’ struggles, members of Dr Swaimaan Singh’s team said. Dr Sukhmandeep said,” my great grandfather was sentenced to Kala Pani jail in British India and my grandfather and his two brothers were part of Jaiton Morcha. My father retired from Indian Air Force.So, somehow revolution is in my blood. I did my MBBS from Ukareine and was half way through to do my MD in US when Kisan aandolan started..I stayed back and now have no plans to go abroad. My higher studies plans have been postponed and even I have taken extension from internship as of now.”

Rajesh Kumar

Seat: Kartarpur

Kumar is candidate from reserved seat Kartarpur. He is in his mid-forties and remained part of Doaba Kisan Sangrash Committee. Kumar remained at Delhi borders for most part of the struggle.

Dr Ramandeep Singh

Seat: Jaiton

He is a doctor and will be contesting from reserved seat of Jaiton in Faridkot district. Dr Singh too was part of team of doctors at Tikri border for the entire year. He is in his mid-thirties.

Ajay Kumar

Seat: Phillaur

He is an advocate by profession who is in his mid-thirties. He was an active leader of Naujawan Bharat Sabha and remained active throughout the farmers’ morcha at Delhi, said Bhogh Singh Mansa, treasurer of SSM.

Balraj Singh Thakur

Seat: Qadian

Thakur is a union leader of Majha Kisan Sangrash Committee. “Throughout the morcha, his trolleys remained parked at Delhi borders. He is connected to the farmers of the area and hence he has been given ticket from this seat,” added Bhogh Singh.

Navdeep Sangha (41)

Seat: Moga

Sangha, sources said, was part of the Congress and SAD too before joining AAP in 2017. He resigned from primary membership of AAP on Wednesday itself. He is a liquor contractor too apart from being a movie producer.