Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Sanvordem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sanvordem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Sanvordem assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 40 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Sanvordem |
March 9, 2022 7:31:27 pm
Sanvordem Election Result, Sanvordem Election Result 2022, Sanvordem Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Sanvordem Election Results 2022

Sanvordem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Sanvordem Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak candidate Deepak Prabhu Pauskar. The Sanvordem seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Sanvordem ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sanvordem Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Anil Gaonkar AAP 0 Others 51 Rs 46,27,803 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 58,70,000 ~ 58 Lacs+
Deepak Prabhu Pauskar IND 1 8th Pass 49 Rs 14,05,71,843 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 7,23,24,676 ~ 7 Crore+
Ganesh Gaonkar BJP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 19,57,68,960 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 4,24,94,120 ~ 4 Crore+
Gangaram Lambor IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,25,54,495 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,13,620 ~ 2 Lacs+
Khemalo Sawant INC 1 10th Pass 48 Rs 29,37,054 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinayak Gawas Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 2 12th Pass 42 Rs 3,22,52,090 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Vipin Naik Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 4,90,540 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Sanvordem candidate of from Deepak Prabhu Pauskar Goa.

Sanvordem Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Deepak Prabhu Pauskar
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak

sanvordem Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Deepak Prabhu Pauskar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 13,13,61,616 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 7,89,22,286 ~ 7 Crore+
Balkrishna Ramnath Marathe IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 38,11,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 4,85,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Ganesh Chandru Gaonkar BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 8,94,96,975 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 4,31,45,503 ~ 4 Crore+
Shankar Kirlapalkar INC 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 1,55,84,708 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,33,153 ~ 1 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—
when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sanvordem candidate of from Ganesh Gaonkar Goa.

Sanvordem Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Ganesh Gaonkar
BJP

sanvordem Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ganesh Gaonkar BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 7,40,07,274 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 28,41,568 ~ 28 Lacs+
Arjun Anil Salgaocar IND 3 Graduate 36 Rs 19,10,46,307 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Govind Sawant INC 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 7,53,18,740 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 71,88,180 ~ 71 Lacs+
Ramnath Alias Deepak Prabhu IND 0 Others 40 Rs 15,60,79,669 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 17,79,50,816 ~ 17 Crore+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Sanvordem Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Sanvordem Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sanvordem Assembly is also given here.

