Sant Samaj announces its support for SAD-BSP alliance after Jalandhar meeting

Gurmat Sidhant Pracharak Sant Samaj on Wednesday announced its support for the SAD-BSP alliance in the forthcoming Assembly elections and urged all Sikhs and Punjabis to wholeheartedly support the alliance for the welfare of Punjab.

The decision to support the SAD-BSP alliance was taken at a meeting of around 300 Sikh preachers held in Jalandhar on Wednesday, which was presided over by Sant Harnam Singh Khalsa, the chief of the Damdami Taksal. The meeting was attended by Sikh preachers from differen sects and saw representations from Udasin, Nirmale, Kar Sewa Wale and Nihang Sikhs.

On Wednesday, Sant Harnam Singh Khalsa said that the decision to support SAD-BSP was taken keeping in view the work done by the erstwhile SAD-led governments to preserve and propagate the heritage and culture of Punjab, which included establishment of the Virasat-e- Khalsa, a Heritage Street in Amritsar, memorial of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and the Chhota and Vadda Ghalllughara memorials. He said the formation of the SAD was part of a struggle of the panth to liberate its gurughars and that the Akali Dal had always spearheaded ‘morchas’ to safeguard panthic interests as well as those of the state. “It is essential to support the SAD-BSP alliance to safeguard panthic heritage,” Sant Harnam Singh Khalsa added.

Prominent saints who participated in Wednesday’s meeting included Baba Gurdial Singh Tandewale, Baba Mohinder Singh Janer Wale, Baba Hakam Singh, Baba Budh Singh ji Nikke Ghumna Wale, Tarlok Singh Khiale Wale, Surjit Singh Ghanurki Wale, Baba Amarjit Singh Harkhowal, Avtar Singh Dhulekot, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Mann Singh Mariawale, Baba Dhanna Singh Nanaksar Barundi on behalf of Baba Parmjit Singh Hansali Sahib, Baba Hari Singh Nank Kaleran Wale, and Baba Jagjit Singh Lopowale, among others.

Akali Dal president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, while reacting to the development, expressed gratitude to the Sant Samaj for expressing its support to his party. “An onerous responsibility has been put on my shoulders to rise to the occasion. May almighty give me the strength to continue the legacy of Parkash Singh Badal who took it upon himself to preserve and promote the heritage and culture of the state. I assure you that the next SAD-BSP government will continue to not only safeguard panthic and Punjabi values from onslaughts by outsiders, but will take everyone along in the path towards peace and prosperity,” Badal said.