Sanquelim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sanquelim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sanquelim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pramod Pandurang Sawant. The Sanquelim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Sanquelim ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sanquelim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Daudkhan Pathan IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 14,15,658 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Dharmesh Saglani INC 4 12th Pass 46 Rs 4,20,21,136 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,39,48,393 ~ 3 Crore+ Dr. Pramod Sawant BJP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 9,37,79,584 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,14,007 ~ 1 Crore+ Lavu Gurunath Petkar IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 9,30,486 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 1,73,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mahadev Yeshwant Khandekar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 49,37,500 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 14,90,857 ~ 14 Lacs+ Mahesh Parab IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 7,01,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manojkumar Ghadi AAP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 42,24,756 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 10,81,483 ~ 10 Lacs+ Navanath Ramkrishna Mulvi Jai Maha Bharath Party 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 30,14,950 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,09,320 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sagar Dhargalkar SHS 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 66,02,147 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 25,36,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Sujay Gauns Revolutionary Goans Party 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 82,000 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Sunil Datta Satodkar IND 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,04,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Sunil Suresh Fulari IND 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,76,79,831 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,35,014 ~ 20 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sanquelim candidate of from Pramod Pandurang Sawant Goa. Sanquelim Election Result 2017

sanquelim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pramod Pandurang Sawant BJP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 2,78,98,739 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 88,81,172 ~ 88 Lacs+ Dharmesh Prabhudas Saglani INC 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 8,09,40,825 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,40,61,001 ~ 2 Crore+ Mahesh Shantaram Parab IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Milind Ravindra Gauns AAP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 1,92,74,049 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,02,875 ~ 40 Lacs+ Moulali Nasuruddin Shaikh Goa Su-Raj Party 0 Others 46 Rs 30,13,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Pratap Prabhakar Gauns NCP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,64,74,518 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kuso Amonkar Goa Suraksha Manch 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 1,63,55,684 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sanquelim candidate of from Pramod P Sawant Goa. Sanquelim Election Result 2012

sanquelim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pramod P Sawant BJP 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,26,07,982 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 45,91,561 ~ 45 Lacs+ Pratap Gauns INC 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 90,81,470 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 34,19,243 ~ 34 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Sanquelim Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Sanquelim Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sanquelim Assembly is also given here.