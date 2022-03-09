Sanour (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sanour (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sanour Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra. The Sanour seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

sanour Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra SAD 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 9,11,73,927 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 98,259 ~ 98 Thou+ Bhupinder Singh Massingan Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 51,47,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 32,000 ~ 32 Thou+ Gurmail Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpinder Singh Chhina BSP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 31,65,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 12,40,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Gurvinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 4,00,62,729 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 42,50,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ Harinder Pal Singh Mann INC 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 18,74,46,903 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,50,739 ~ 1 Crore+ Harmeet Singh Pathan Majra IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,56,53,020 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Kuldeep Kaur Tohra AAP 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 5,60,49,238 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,13,36,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Kuldip Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 32,06,280 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 66 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Lakhwinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 59 Rs 3,28,25,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Mohan Lal IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 2,35,320 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puran Chand IND 1 10th Pass 58 Rs 80,62,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajinder Singh SHS 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh Pawar IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,26,94,850 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Singh CPI(M) 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 50,80,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Tarsem Singh IND 0 Not Given 76 Rs 2,400 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sanour candidate of from S. Lal Singh Punjab. Sanour Election Result 2012

sanour Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) S. Lal Singh INC 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 3,99,41,010 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Avtar Singh IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 47,000 ~ 47 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Mohan Sood BRSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 60,14,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naunihal Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 93,74,000 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Parsotam Gir IND 0 Illiterate 34 Rs 2,24,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 1,33,41,649 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Saran IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 17,06,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sarup BSP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 4,85,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejinderpal Singh Sandhu SAD 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 12,05,73,316 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 5,59,44,003 ~ 5 Crore+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

