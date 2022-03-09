scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Sanour (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sanour (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Sanour assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Sanour |
March 9, 2022 8:24:24 pm
Sanour Election Result, Sanour Election Result 2022, Sanour Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Sanour Election Results 2022

Sanour (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Sanour Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra. The Sanour seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Sanour ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sanour Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajay Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 62,35,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bikramjit Inder Singh Chahal Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 27,73,50,198 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 4,41,50,152 ~ 4 Crore+
Buta Singh IND 0 Illiterate 63 Rs 32,72,444 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 18,000 ~ 18 Thou+
Gurpreet Singh IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 59,14,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra SAD 3 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 12,38,42,944 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann INC 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 19,73,19,680 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 82,88,883 ~ 82 Lacs+
Harmeet Singh Muradmajra IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 6,60,211 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harmit Singh Pathanmajra AAP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 2,41,86,077 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Jagdev Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 1,05,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jatinder IND 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohan Lal Gharam Wale IND 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 1,04,06,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Navjot Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 Graduate 26 Nil / Rs 0 ~
Surinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 2,24,274 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vikramjeet Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Graduate 31 Rs 28,06,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sanour candidate of from Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra Punjab.

Sanour Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra
SAD

sanour Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra SAD 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 9,11,73,927 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 98,259 ~ 98 Thou+
Bhupinder Singh Massingan Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 51,47,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 32,000 ~ 32 Thou+
Gurmail Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurpinder Singh Chhina BSP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurpreet Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 31,65,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 12,40,000 ~ 12 Lacs+
Gurvinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 4,00,62,729 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 42,50,000 ~ 42 Lacs+
Harinder Pal Singh Mann INC 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 18,74,46,903 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,50,739 ~ 1 Crore+
Harmeet Singh Pathan Majra IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,56,53,020 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Kuldeep Kaur Tohra AAP 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 5,60,49,238 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,13,36,000 ~ 1 Crore+
Kuldip Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 32,06,280 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kulwant Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 66 Nil / Rs 0 ~
Lakhwinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 59 Rs 3,28,25,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+
Mohan Lal IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 2,35,320 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Puran Chand IND 1 10th Pass 58 Rs 80,62,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Rajinder Singh SHS 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajinder Singh Pawar IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,26,94,850 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Singh CPI(M) 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 50,80,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Tarsem Singh IND 0 Not Given 76 Rs 2,400 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sanour candidate of from S. Lal Singh Punjab.

Sanour Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
S. Lal Singh
INC

sanour Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
S. Lal Singh INC 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 3,99,41,010 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Avtar Singh IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 47,000 ~ 47 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Madan Mohan Sood BRSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 60,14,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Naunihal Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 93,74,000 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Parsotam Gir IND 0 Illiterate 34 Rs 2,24,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajinder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 1,33,41,649 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Saran IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 17,06,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Sarup BSP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 4,85,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tejinderpal Singh Sandhu SAD 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 12,05,73,316 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 5,59,44,003 ~ 5 Crore+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Sanour Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Sanour Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sanour Assembly is also given here.

